Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

North American company
Market Info - TNYA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TNYA

  • Market Cap$572.930m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TNYA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS87990A1060

Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. It is advancing product candidates from three product platforms: gene therapy, cellular regeneration, and precision medicine.

