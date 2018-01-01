Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Tenaz Energy Corp (TSE:TNZ) Share Price

TNZ

Tenaz Energy Corp

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Energy

Right Arrow 2

Oil & Gas E&P

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSE

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Central Alberta. It derives revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as heavy crude oil, light crude and medium crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids of which key revenue is derived from the sale of heavy crude oil.Altura Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary and Williston basins.

TSE:TNZ

CA88034V3048

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest TNZ News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News