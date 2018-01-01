Tenaz Energy Corp (TSE:TNZ) Share Price

Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Central Alberta. It derives revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as heavy crude oil, light crude and medium crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids of which key revenue is derived from the sale of heavy crude oil.Altura Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary and Williston basins.