APAC company
  • Market CapHKD3606.935bn
  • SymbolSEHK:700
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG875721634

Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Ltd is an Internet service company offering a variety of Internet services, such as social networking, gaming, advertising, e-commerce, and e-finance. It also offers mobile applications for instant-messaging and social networking.

Currently there for this company.