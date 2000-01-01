Tencent Holdings Ltd (SEHK:700)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 700
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 700
- Market CapHKD3606.935bn
- SymbolSEHK:700
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINKYG875721634
Company Profile
Tencent Holdings Ltd is an Internet service company offering a variety of Internet services, such as social networking, gaming, advertising, e-commerce, and e-finance. It also offers mobile applications for instant-messaging and social networking.