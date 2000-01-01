Tenet Healthcare Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:THC)
Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare provider organization operating a collection of hospitals (65) and many outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, freestanding imaging centers, freestanding emergency rooms/micro-hospitals, and physician practices across the United States. Tenet enjoys the number-one ambulatory surgical center position nationwide through its nearly full stake in United Surgical Partners International.Tenet Healthcare Corp is a healthcare service provider in the US. The company operates acute-care hospitals that includes ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and urgent care centers across United States.