Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - THC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - THC
- Market Cap$3.946bn
- SymbolNYSE:THC
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS88033G4073
Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corp is a healthcare service provider in the US. The company operates acute-care hospitals that includes ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and urgent care centers across United States.