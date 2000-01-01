Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:6868)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6868
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6868
- Market CapHKD6.662bn
- SymbolSEHK:6868
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG875941000
Company Profile
Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Co Ltd is a tea product company, engaged in marketing and sale of tea products, and development of product concepts, tastes and packaging designs. It offers green tea, black tea, oolong tea, scented tea, and other tea products.