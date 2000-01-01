Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TNC

  • Market Cap$956.690m
  • SymbolNYSE:TNC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8803451033

Company Profile

Tennant Co is into a manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, wood flooring, and wood products. It operates in three geographic business units including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). The company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free, and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.Tennant Co designs, manufactures & sells products used in the maintenance of nonresidential surfaces. Its products include floor maintenance & outdoor cleaning equipment specialty surface coatings, and aftermarket parts and consumables.

Latest TNC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .