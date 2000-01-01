Company Profile

Tennant Co is into a manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, wood flooring, and wood products. It operates in three geographic business units including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). The company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free, and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.Tennant Co designs, manufactures & sells products used in the maintenance of nonresidential surfaces. Its products include floor maintenance & outdoor cleaning equipment specialty surface coatings, and aftermarket parts and consumables.