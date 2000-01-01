Tenneco Inc Class A (NYSE:TEN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TEN

  • Market Cap$253.360m
  • SymbolNYSE:TEN
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8803491054

Company Profile

Tenneco's emissions-control products meet strict air-quality legislation, optimize engine performance, improve fuel economy, and acoustically tune engine sound to fit a vehicle's profile. Ride-control products enhance safety by enabling improved steering, braking, and acceleration as well as improving ride comfort. Champion, Fel-Pro, Moog, Monroe, and Walker are some of Tenneco's well-known aftermarket brands.Tenneco Inc produces clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. It serves original equipment vehicle manufacturers and repair and replacement markets or aftermarket.

Latest TEN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .