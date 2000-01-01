Tenneco Inc Class A (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco's emissions-control products meet strict air-quality legislation, optimize engine performance, improve fuel economy, and acoustically tune engine sound to fit a vehicle's profile. Ride-control products enhance safety by enabling improved steering, braking, and acceleration as well as improving ride comfort. Champion, Fel-Pro, Moog, Monroe, and Walker are some of Tenneco's well-known aftermarket brands.Tenneco Inc produces clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. It serves original equipment vehicle manufacturers and repair and replacement markets or aftermarket.