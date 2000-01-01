Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp (TSX:TPC)
Company Profile
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration, production and development company. It explores and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company generates its revenue from Oil and natural gas.