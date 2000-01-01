Tenwow International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1219)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1219

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1219

  • Market CapHKD838.270m
  • SymbolSEHK:1219
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG870741033

Company Profile

Tenwow International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and trading of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food and snacks and seasonings, packaging and house care products in China.

Latest 1219 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .