Company Profile

Ter Beke is a Belgian fresh foods company. It provides a range of fresh food products and associated services. The firm mainly specializes in the production and sale of processed meat products and chilled ready meals. Its products include lasagna, dry sausage, poultry, and pizza. It also offers services such as supply chain collaboration, category management, value-added logistics, and new product development. The company has Processed meats and Ready meals business segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from processed meat segment. geographically, it derives maximum revenue from Belgium, Netherlands, UK, Germany, France and Other countries.Ter Beke is manufactures and produces ready-to-eat meals and processed meat products. The company markets its products under the consumer brands Come a casa and L'Ardennaise, Vamos, and Les Nutons.