Company Profile

Teradata Corp provides analytic data products and related services. The firm operates in data and analytics, which captures, integrates, stores, manages, and analyzes data of all types to answer business questions and deliver insight; and marketing applications, which offers marketing management products to help businesses win customer loyalty. Its solutions include components such as data warehousing, big data, discovery tools, integration tools, and business intelligence tools, to manage and integrate the complex data ecosystem. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.Teradata Corp offers analytic data platforms, applications, and services for data warehousing and analytic technologies.