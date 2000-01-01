Company Profile

Teradyne Inc designs, develops and manufactures automatic test systems for use in semiconductors, wireless products, data storage, and electronic systems in the wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, aerospace, and defense industries. The company operates in four business segments organized by end market: semiconductor test, system test, wireless test, and industrial automation. Teradyne tests help improve and control product quality, measure performance, and increase yields. The firm generates revenue primarily in Taiwan, China, the United States, Japan, and South Korea, but has a presence in countries across the world.Teradyne Inc caters to the semiconductor industry. Its products include test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, hard disk drives, solid state disks and circuit boards.