Teras Resources Inc (TSX:TRA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRA

  • Market CapCAD8.830m
  • SymbolTSX:TRA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8808411018

Company Profile

Teras Resources Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests in Montana, Nevada, and Cahuilla in California.

Latest TRA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .