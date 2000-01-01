Company Profile

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Terex is a global manufacturer of cranes, materials processing equipment, and aerial work platforms. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift in focus to its two core segments, after divesting of a handful of underperforming businesses. These remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management. North America is its largest market, accounting for 57% of revenue, whereas Western Europe accounts for 22%; Asia-Pacific, 14%; and the rest of world, 7%.Terex Corp is a global manufacturer of a wide variety of construction and materials processing equipment such as cranes, aerial work platforms, and rock crushers.