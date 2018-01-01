Terminix Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:TMX) Share Price

TMX
Terminix Global Holdings Inc
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Personal Services
XNYS
Company Profile
Terminix Global Holdings Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest control services. The company has one reportable segment: termite and pest control management. This segment has several service lines including residential pest management, commercial pest management, termite and home services, sales of products and other, and European pest management. The majority of company revenue comes from residential/commercial pest management and termite and home services in the United States.ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The company operates through three segments namely Terminix, American home shield and the Franchise services group.
NYSE:TMX
US88087E1001
USD
