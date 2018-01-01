Terminix Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:TMX) Share Price

Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest control services. The company has one reportable segment: termite and pest control management. This segment has several service lines including residential pest management, commercial pest management, termite and home services, sales of products and other, and European pest management. The majority of company revenue comes from residential/commercial pest management and termite and home services in the United States.ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The company operates through three segments namely Terminix, American home shield and the Franchise services group.