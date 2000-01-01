Company Profile

Ternium SA is a producer and supplier of flat steel products in Mexico and Argentina. The firm operates through two reportable segments such as Steel and Mining. The Steel segment engaged in the sales of steel products and other products like electricity and pig iron. The Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products. Steel segment generates most of the revenue.Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. It is engaged in manufacturing and processing of flat and long steel products for construction, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, energy and automotive industries.