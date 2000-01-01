Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TERN)

North American company
Company Info - TERN

  • Market Cap$417.850m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TERN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8808811074

Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases.

