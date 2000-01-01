Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TERN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TERN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TERN
- Market Cap$417.850m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TERN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS8808811074
Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases.