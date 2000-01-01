Terra Firma Capital Corp (TSX:TII)

North American company
Company Info - TII

  • Market CapCAD29.110m
  • SymbolTSX:TII
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorSpecialty Finance
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8810021094

Company Profile

Terra Firma Capital Corp provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments. The finances are made to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans.

