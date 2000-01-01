Terrace Energy Corp (TSX:TZR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TZR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TZR

  • Market CapCAD0.470m
  • SymbolTSX:TZR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA88103M1023

Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing unconventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States.

Latest TZR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .