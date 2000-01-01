TerraForm Power Inc Class A (NASDAQ:TERP)

North American company
Company Info - TERP

  • Market Cap$3.447bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TERP
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88104R2094

Company Profile

TerraForm Power Inc owns and operates portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in the United States and underpinned by long-term contracts.

