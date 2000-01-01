Company Profile

Terramin Australia Ltd is engaged in development and exploration of base and precious metals and other economic mineral deposits. Its projects include Tala Hamza Zinc Project, Bird-in-Hand Gold Project, Angas Zinc Mine, and among others.