Terramin Australia Ltd (ASX:TZN)

APAC company
Market Info - TZN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TZN

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:TZN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000TZN3

Company Profile

Terramin Australia Ltd is engaged in development and exploration of base and precious metals and other economic mineral deposits. Its projects include Tala Hamza Zinc Project, Bird-in-Hand Gold Project, Angas Zinc Mine, and among others.

