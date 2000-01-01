TerraNet Holding AB Class B (OMX:TERRNT B)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TERRNT B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TERRNT B

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:TERRNT B
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0009806045

Company Profile

TerraNet Holding AB is a Sweden based company that provides software technology. It enables machine-to-machine communication and streaming of data, including bandwidth-demanding HD media, regardless of mobile networks or other hotspot-dependent networks. The company's technologies include TerraNet Platform and TerraNet Community.TerraNet Holding AB provides a software technology that enables machine-to-machine communication and streaming of data, including bandwidth-demanding HD media, regardless of mobile networks or other hotspot-dependent networks.

Latest TERRNT B news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .