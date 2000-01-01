Company Profile

TerraNet Holding AB is a Sweden based company that provides software technology. It enables machine-to-machine communication and streaming of data, including bandwidth-demanding HD media, regardless of mobile networks or other hotspot-dependent networks. The company's technologies include TerraNet Platform and TerraNet Community.