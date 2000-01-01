Terreïs (EURONEXT:TER)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TER

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TER

  • Market Cap€495.680m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:TER
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010407049

Company Profile

Terreïs is a property company whose assets consist of small- and medium-sized office premises as well as the bricks and mortar of retail property in Paris and the main regional urban centers in France.

Latest TER news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .