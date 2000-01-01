Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial real estate in the U.S. Warehouse properties located in large, densely-populated urban areas along the U.S. coastline comprise the vast majority of the company's portfolio. Terreno derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants. The markets of Northern New Jersey and New York City, Washington DC and Baltimore, and Miami account for the majority of the company's total square footage and rental income. Terreno's largest customers are large manufacturers and distributors, such as FedEx, the U.S. Government, and Northrop Grumman Systems. The company controls a smaller number of light industrial and research and development facilities.Terreno Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial real estate. It also invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex and trans-shipment.