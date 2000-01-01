Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals PLC is a mineral exploration and development company that identifies, acquires, explores and develops mineral projects with main focus on fluorspar. Fluorspar is an essential raw material in the chemical, steel and aluminum industries with no large scale commercial alternative, or recycling available. Its project portfolio includes Fluorspar Project and Royalty Interest Project. The company has core operating locations in Storuman in Sweden, Lassedalen in Norway and the MB Project in Nevada, USA.