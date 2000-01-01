Company Profile

Founded in 1919, Tesco is one of the world's leading food retailers, running nearly 6,700 stores across the U.K. and Ireland (which combine for 78% of sales and 63% of operating profit before exceptional items), Eastern Europe, and Asia. According to Kantar, it is the leader in the U.K. with around 27% market share, nearly double rivals Asda (15%) and J Sainsbury (15%). Tesco is multiformat, running a core supermarket chain but also convenience and neighbourhood stores; additionally, 11% of its global revenue comes from petrol. The group has a leading position online, with 40% digital market share in the U.K.Tesco gained exposure in the cash-and-carry and out-of-home delivered markets through the 2017 acquisition of Booker Group in a groundbreaking GBP 4 billion deal.Tesco PLC is an operator of retail stores. Its products include groceries, clothing, and general merchandise and digital entertainment.