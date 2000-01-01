Tesco (LSE:TSCO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TSCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TSCO
- Market Cap£22.408bn
- SymbolLSE:TSCO
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- Currency
- ISINGB0008847096
Company Profile
Founded in 1919, Tesco is one of the world's leading food retailers, running nearly 6,700 stores across the U.K. and Ireland (which combine for 78% of sales and 63% of operating profit before exceptional items), Eastern Europe, and Asia. According to Kantar, it is the leader in the U.K. with around 27% market share, nearly double rivals Asda (15%) and J Sainsbury (15%). Tesco is multiformat, running a core supermarket chain but also convenience and neighbourhood stores; additionally, 11% of its global revenue comes from petrol. The group has a leading position online, with 40% digital market share in the U.K.Tesco gained exposure in the cash-and-carry and out-of-home delivered markets through the 2017 acquisition of Booker Group in a groundbreaking GBP 4 billion deal.Tesco PLC is an operator of retail stores. Its products include groceries, clothing, and general merchandise and digital entertainment.