Tesco (XETRA:TCO)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TCO

  • Market Cap€24.616bn
  • SymbolXETRA:TCO
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0008847096

Company Profile

Founded in 1919, Tesco is one of the world's leading food retailers, running nearly 6,700 stores across the U.K. and Ireland (which combine for 78% of sales and 63% of operating profit before exceptional items), Eastern Europe, and Asia. According to Kantar, it is the leader in the U.K. with around 27% market share, nearly double rivals Asda (15%) and J Sainsbury (15%). Tesco is multiformat, running a core supermarket chain but also convenience and neighbourhood stores; additionally, 11% of its global revenue comes from petrol. The group has a leading position online, with 40% digital market share in the U.K.Tesco gained exposure in the cash-and-carry and out-of-home delivered markets through the 2017 acquisition of Booker Group in a groundbreaking GBP 4 billion deal.Tesco PLC is an operator of retail stores. Its products include groceries, clothing, and general merchandise and digital entertainment.

Latest TCO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .