Tesla Inc (XETRA:TL0)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TL0

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TL0

  • Market Cap€63.552bn
  • SymbolXETRA:TL0
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88160R1014

Company Profile

Tesla Inc is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance fully electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components.

Latest TL0 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .