Tesmec SpA (MTA:TES)
Company Info - TES
- Market Cap€41.150m
- SymbolMTA:TES
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0004585243
Company Profile
Tesmec designs, produces, and markets integrated solutions for the construction and maintenance of infrastructures such as aerial and underground networks and pipelines. It offers stringing equipment, fiber optic cables and electric power.