Market Info - TES

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TES

  • Market Cap€41.150m
  • SymbolMTA:TES
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004585243

Company Profile

Tesmec designs, produces, and markets integrated solutions for the construction and maintenance of infrastructures such as aerial and underground networks and pipelines. It offers stringing equipment, fiber optic cables and electric power.

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .