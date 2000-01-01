Tesoro Resources Ltd (ASX:TSO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TSO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TSO
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:TSO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000077208
Company Profile
Tesoro Resources Ltd is an exploration stage gold and copper assets in Chile. Its projects include Espina and El Zorro Gold project.Plukka Ltd is an international omni channel fine jewellery retailer of creative fine jewellery offering pieces through its online platform, offline events, and partnerships and Hong Kong flagship locations.