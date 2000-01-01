Company Profile

Tessco Technologies Inc is a United States based value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider. The company supplies wireless communications products for network infrastructure, site support, fixed and mobile broadband networks. It offers products related to power systems, cable products, broadband, cellular and data radios, infrastructure hardware, mobile device accessories test equipment and others. The operating segments of the company are Commercial and Retail, of which majority of the revenue is derived from the Commercial segment. The Commercial segment consists of the public carriers, government, private system operators and value-added resellers. All the business activities are functioned through the US.