Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV is a diversified international agricultural and industrial company. The firm produces and sells products across four segments: Agro, Industrial Solutions, Bio-Valorization, and T-Power. The majority of its revenue comes from the Agro segment, which produces and sells liquid crop fertilizers, potassium sulfate, and crop protection products to the agriculture industry. The Industrial Solutions segment produces and sells plastic pipe systems, water treatment chemicals, and other industrial products. The Bio-Valorization segment processes animal by-products into gelatins for customers in the food, pharmaceutical, health, and nutrition industries. Most of the company's revenue is generated in Europe.Tessenderlo Group NV is a diversified industrial group, engaged in producing, trading and marketing of crop nutrients and crop protection products. It also processes PB Gelatins/PB Leiner & Akiolis; and offers Industrial Solutions.