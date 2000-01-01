Tesserent Ltd (ASX:TNT)

APAC company
Market Info - TNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TNT

  • Market CapAUD8.420m
  • SymbolASX:TNT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000TNT6

Company Profile

Tesserent Ltd offers enterprise network security services for organisations across Asia Pacific including local government, retailers, education institutions, transport & logistics businesses. It also offers WAN, VPLS and internet connectivity solutions.

