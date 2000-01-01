Company Profile

Tessi is a provider of document automation solutions. It is organized into three business units: Documents Services, CPoR Devises, and Customer Marketing. The Document Services segment offers comprehensive solutions such as inbound information/document automation, hardware and software solutions, and outbound information. CPoR Devises segment encompasses wholesale activities in the foreign bank note and physical gold markets in France. Tessi Customer Marketing division handles promotional marketing, promotional logistics, and direct marketing. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Documents Services segment. The company has an operational footprint across France, rest of Europe and South America. Geographically, France contributes the maximum revenue for the company.Tessi provides document automation solutions to banking, private, and public services sectors in France. It offers document services, including BPO solutions, software development and integration services, and project support services.