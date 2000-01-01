Company Profile

Tethys Petroleum Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Tethys' principal activity is the acquisition of and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas field. The company currently operated in Kazakhstan and Georgia. It has a diversified portfolio of assets including existing oil and gas production, frontier high impact exploration and unconventional resources.