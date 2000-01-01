Company Profile

Tetra Bio Pharma Inc is a multi-subsidiary publicly traded company engaged in the development of biopharmaceuticals and natural health products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. The company is engaged in pain management research including medical cannabis, consultations, and acquisitions. It focuses on combining traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies.