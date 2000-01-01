Tetra Bio Pharma Inc (TSX:TBP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TBP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TBP
- Market CapCAD103.230m
- SymbolTSX:TBP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA88166Y1007
Company Profile
Tetra Bio Pharma Inc is a multi-subsidiary publicly traded company. It is engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.