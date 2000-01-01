Tetra Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TTI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TTI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TTI
- Market Cap$283.450m
- SymbolNYSE:TTI
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS88162F1057
Company Profile
Tetra Technologies Inc is a diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and compression services. It has three reporting segments namely Completion Fluids & Products, Water & Flowback Services, and Compression. The Completion Fluids & Products Division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services. The Water & Flowback Services Division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The Compression Division is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage.Tetra Technologies Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company. It is engaged in completion of fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and offshore rig cooling.