Company Profile

Tetra Technologies Inc is a diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and compression services. It has three reporting segments namely Completion Fluids & Products, Water & Flowback Services, and Compression. The Completion Fluids & Products Division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services. The Water & Flowback Services Division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The Compression Division is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage.Tetra Technologies Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company. It is engaged in completion of fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and offshore rig cooling.