Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TTPH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TTPH
- Market Cap$12.820m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TTPH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS88165N1054
Company Profile
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It creates novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its pipeline products are ERAVACYCLINE, TP-271, and TP-6076.