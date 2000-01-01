Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TTPH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TTPH

  • Market Cap$12.820m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TTPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88165N1054

Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It creates novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its pipeline products are ERAVACYCLINE, TP-271, and TP-6076.

Latest TTPH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .