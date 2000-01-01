Company Profile

Headquartered in Israel, Teva Pharmaceutical is the largest generic drug manufacturer in the world with more than 60 manufacturing and R&D facilities. The company was formed in 1901 and has a portfolio of more than 3,500 medicines--roughly one out of nine generic prescriptions in the U.S. is filled with a Teva product. The company also develops branded pharmaceuticals in the central nervous system, oncology, and respiratory categories. Teva's generic drug sales represent about half of total revenue, with branded drug and distribution revenue making up the balance. Teva is an aggressive filer to bring generic drugs to market when brand patents expire and has the most generic products pending FDA approval.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a pharmaceutical company which develops, produces and markets generic and specialty medicines which include chemical and therapeutic medicines in a variety of dosage forms and central nervous system medicines.