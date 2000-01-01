Company Profile

Tex Holdings PLC is a manufacturer and supplier of piling equipment, generators, engineering products, plastic injection moulding and tooling procurement, boards, and panels. The company operates its business through three segments; Engineering, Plastics, and Boards and Panels. It is primarily engaged in designing and manufacturing of Trojan asphalt mixers, mobility scooter stores, industrial gas burners, and trailers. It also offers precision injection moulding services and manufactures and sale of boards and panels. The majority of its revenues are derived from the plastics business.