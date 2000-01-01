Texaf SA (EURONEXT:TEXF)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TEXF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TEXF

  • Market Cap€128.280m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:TEXF
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974263924

Company Profile

Texaf SA makes investment in industrial, finance and property sectors. It is also engaged in production of sandstone crushers; construction of mechanical, metal, railroad infrastructures and leasing of real estate assets.

Latest TEXF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .