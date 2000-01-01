Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a $10 billion asset bank that caters to middle-market companies and wealthy people in the Lone Star State. Business loans are the biggest portfolio in the $6 billion loan book, with almost 60% share, followed by commercial real estate at 30%. Construction, consumer, and leasing credits make up the balance. The bank operates in Texas' main metropolitan areas, like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is engaged in providing lending services to businesses. Its services included credit solutions, treasury and liquidity services, mortgage finance, private wealth solution and personal banking solution.