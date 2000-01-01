Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp is mainly engaged in sales and leases of land owned, retaining oil and gas royalties, and the overall management of the land owned. It operates its business in two segments including Land and Resource Management and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment focuses on managing its oil and gas royalty interest and surface acres located in 19 different counties. The Water Service and Operations segment includes Water Sourcing, Produced Water Gathering / Treatment / Recycling, Infrastructure Development, Produced Water Disposal, Water Tracking / Analytics / Well Testing.Texas Pacific Land Trust is engaged in sale and leasing of land owned by it, retaining oil and gas royalties and the overall management of the land owned by it.