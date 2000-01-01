Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust is mainly engaged in sales and leases of land owned, retaining oil and gas royalties and the overall management of the land owned. The company operates its business in two segments including Land and Resource Management and Water Service and Operations. Texas Pacific owns approximately 900,000 acres of land located in various countries. The trust derives revenue from all avenues of managing the land which includes oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, easements, and commercial leases, and land and material sales.Texas Pacific Land Trust is engaged in sale and leasing of land owned by it, retaining oil and gas royalties and the overall management of the land owned by it.