Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company has over 500 restaurants in over 45 states and a few foreign countries. Revenue from external customers is derived principally from food and beverage sales.Texas Roadhouse Inc is a full-service casual dining restaurant chain, offering an assortment of steaks, ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, vegetable plates, hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches.