Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TXRH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TXRH

  • Market Cap$2.514bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TXRH
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8826811098

Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company has over 500 restaurants in over 45 states and a few foreign countries. Revenue from external customers is derived principally from food and beverage sales.Texas Roadhouse Inc is a full-service casual dining restaurant chain, offering an assortment of steaks, ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, vegetable plates, hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches.

Latest TXRH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .