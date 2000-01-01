Texhong Textile Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2678)
Company Profile
Texhong Textile Group Ltd is a China-based company that produces and distributes yarn, fabric, and garments. The company generates most of its total revenue from yarn products, with the rest from fabrics and garments. The company operates mainly in China, Vietnam, and Macao, which together account for most of the company's total revenue. It has a new production base in Cambodia. The company's sales network consists of China, Brazil, Turkey, Bangladesh, Japan, and South Korea.Texhong Textile Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer of cotton textile. It also manufactures and distributes yarn, grey fabrics and garment fabrics, and core-spun yarn.