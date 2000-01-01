Texhong Textile Group Ltd (SEHK:2678)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2678
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2678
- Market CapHKD8.436bn
- SymbolSEHK:2678
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG876551170
Company Profile
Texhong Textile Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer of cotton textile. It also manufactures and distributes yarn, grey fabrics and garment fabrics, and core-spun yarn.