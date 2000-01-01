Texhong Textile Group Ltd (SEHK:2678)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2678

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2678

  • Market CapHKD8.436bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2678
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorTextile Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG876551170

Company Profile

Texhong Textile Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer of cotton textile. It also manufactures and distributes yarn, grey fabrics and garment fabrics, and core-spun yarn.

Latest 2678 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .